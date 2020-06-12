/
2 bedroom apartments
199 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
23 Brownstone Way
23 Brownstone Way, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Welcome to Vantis, this upscale spacious three story townhouse features an elegant floor plan that allows you to relax under soaring 20ft ceilings with subtle recessed lighting and poetic architectural lines.
61 Sandcastle
61 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1317 sqft
Welcome home to 61 Sandcastle!! This beautiful end unit condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and approx 1300 sq ft of living space. This property features no one above or below has an attached 1 car garage.
Seagate Colony
17 Jaeger Lane
17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
976 sqft
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint.
Glenwood Village
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.
60 Meridian Drive
60 Meridian Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1259 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL VIEW, PATIO AND ATTACHED GARAGE! WALK TO SHOPS! SAVE ON A GYM MEMBERSHIP BY WORKING OUT AT THE CLUB GYM! Resort-style living in Vantis! This beauty offers a ton of amenities including pool, spa,
Morningside Townhomes
35 Abbeywood Lane
35 Abbeywood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
918 sqft
Highly upgraded condo in desirable Morningside neighborhood. Pool and other amenities. Close to shopping, movies, and just a few minutes away from the beach!
Altisse
33 Via Abruzzi
33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1031 sqft
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint.
San Simeon
1 Fairfield
1 Fairfield, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
1 Fairfield is a beautiful newly remodeled single level home situated in the gated community of San Simeon. This lovely home is a single level, detached home at end of a small cul-de-sac, with a serene, and private tropical backyard.
Passeggio
18 Veneto Lane
18 Veneto Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1162 sqft
Desirable Passeggio community townhome boasting an amazing location. Featuring a bright and airy 1,162 sq ft floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car attached garage. Clean and in move in condition.
St. Tropez
45 Montara Drive
45 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1067 sqft
Wind through the restful, mature landscape in the sought after community of St Tropez, and feel the day fall away. Soaring cathedral ceilings greet you in the main living areas, where gorgeous new upgrades welcome you in.
Glenwood Village
19 Baywood
19 Baywood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
993 sqft
Cozy and well-maintained condo in the heart of Aliso Viejo overlooking Pinewood Park! 2 bedroom, 1 bath (PLUS vanity with additional sink in master).
Results within 1 mile of Aliso Viejo
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.
254 CALLE ARAGON
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1009 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER.
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.
463 AVENIDA SEVILLA
463 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 463 AVENIDA SEVILLA in Laguna Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
