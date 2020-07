Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet cafe pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments Located Above the Aliso Viejo Town Center.



Vantis is a place where thoughtful architecture and design provides the foundation for comfort and luxury. A concept derived from the combination of today's connectivity and most modern conveniences. Vantis portrays modern California architecture focused on combining the indoors and outdoors into a fresh space throughout. Residents have multiple areas and ways to interact with each other through strategically placed gathering places and high tech amenities. Vantis redefines apartment living with its eclectic eco-friendly combination of contemporary styling with interaction at the forefront of the design. The property is smoke-free and the interior spaces are well-designed and exquisitely decorated, bright and spacious - this is inspired living!