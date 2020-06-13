Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

295 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Flores Los Alisos
1 Unit Available
146 Las Flores
146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
9 Woodswallow Lane
9 Woodswallow Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1492 sqft
No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vista Plaza
1 Unit Available
39 Cottonwood Dr
39 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1654 sqft
Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90 You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cantora
1 Unit Available
19 Meadowbrook
19 Meadowbrook, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1806 sqft
Beautifully upgraded home in one of the best locations in the Cantora Community. This end unit townhouse is located next to the greenbelt. Great floor plans a with spacious living/dining room and cathedral ceiling.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10 Deerborn Drive
10 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1668 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, LARGE GRASS AND PATIO AREAS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND AWESOME GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY! ALL THIS PLUS FREE SOLAR! Highly upgraded single family home, large living and dining room with vaulted ceiling,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Camden Park
1 Unit Available
16 Burlingame Lane
16 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1531 sqft
END UNIT. Nestled in the serene townhome community of Camden Park. This sought after plan offers a large living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
17 Jaeger Lane
17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
976 sqft
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
60 Meridian Drive
60 Meridian Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1259 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL VIEW, PATIO AND ATTACHED GARAGE! WALK TO SHOPS! SAVE ON A GYM MEMBERSHIP BY WORKING OUT AT THE CLUB GYM! Resort-style living in Vantis! This beauty offers a ton of amenities including pool, spa,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Altisse
1 Unit Available
33 Via Abruzzi
33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1031 sqft
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Fieldcrest Villas
1 Unit Available
4 Cloudcrest
4 Cloudcrest, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1375 sqft
Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Passeggio
1 Unit Available
18 Veneto Lane
18 Veneto Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1162 sqft
Desirable Passeggio community townhome boasting an amazing location. Featuring a bright and airy 1,162 sq ft floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car attached garage. Clean and in move in condition.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
St. Tropez
1 Unit Available
45 Montara Drive
45 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1067 sqft
Wind through the restful, mature landscape in the sought after community of St Tropez, and feel the day fall away. Soaring cathedral ceilings greet you in the main living areas, where gorgeous new upgrades welcome you in.

1 of 42

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
29 Sandcastle
29 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1377 sqft
Resort Style Living with Panoramic Mountain, City Lights View! Spacious Three Bedroom/Two and One-Half Bath Mediterranean Style Townhome in Aliso Viejo’s “Villas South”.

1 of 13

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Results within 1 mile of Aliso Viejo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Aliso Viejo, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aliso Viejo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

