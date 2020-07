Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed gym business center smoke-free community

Discover the feel of urban living, mish-mashed with amazing views of the Saddleback Mountains at City Lights at Town Center Apartments, South Orange County’s most happening rental lifestyle community.



The location, overlooking the Aliso Viejo Town Center and next to Grand Park, allows you hours of shopping and entertainment just minutes from your door. Spend the afternoon with your pooch at Grand Park, mountain bike with friends in the Aliso and Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, cheer on your favorite team at the Stadium Brewing Company or mix it up with the boisterous dinner crowd at Opah. And after a rousing night out, pick up some groceries at Trader Joe's and minutes later you’re home, living it up in an apartment community voted the "Best of Orange County" in the Orange County Register’s reader survey for three consecutive years.



City Lights at Town Center Apartments offers modern amenities and top-quality finishes. Each building features a gorgeously landscaped courtyard with wate