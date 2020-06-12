/
3 bedroom apartments
212 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
32 Blackbird Lane
32 Blackbird Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
Enjoy views of Laguna Canyon from your kitchen window. This home is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to a large hill that provides privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vista Plaza
1 Unit Available
39 Cottonwood Dr
39 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1654 sqft
Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Home in Aliso Viejo! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1kML1A5HhS2&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/I-GduxQVA90 You must see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Flores Los Alisos
1 Unit Available
146 Las Flores
146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
9 Woodswallow Lane
9 Woodswallow Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1492 sqft
No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cantora
1 Unit Available
19 Meadowbrook
19 Meadowbrook, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1806 sqft
Beautifully upgraded home in one of the best locations in the Cantora Community. This end unit townhouse is located next to the greenbelt. Great floor plans a with spacious living/dining room and cathedral ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
9 Thornbird
9 Thornbird, Aliso Viejo, CA
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the great city of Aliso Viejo. This home has been remodeled throughout and features a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The Cul de sac location is perfect too.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10 Deerborn Drive
10 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1668 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, LARGE GRASS AND PATIO AREAS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND AWESOME GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY! ALL THIS PLUS FREE SOLAR! Highly upgraded single family home, large living and dining room with vaulted ceiling,
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Camden Park
1 Unit Available
16 Burlingame Lane
16 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1531 sqft
END UNIT. Nestled in the serene townhome community of Camden Park. This sought after plan offers a large living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Soleil
1 Unit Available
50 Rue Du Chateau
50 Rue du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1892 sqft
This place has it all....
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Provence d'Aliso
1 Unit Available
119 Gauguin Circle
119 Gauguin Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1465 sqft
Stunning townhome for lease in the private neighborhood Provence D’Aliso, which offers breath-taking views, private tennis courts, pool, and a spa. Upon entering this open floor plan you will discover new wood flooring throughout the first level.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fieldcrest Villas
1 Unit Available
4 Cloudcrest
4 Cloudcrest, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1375 sqft
Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room,
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
5 Santa Clara Street
5 Santa Clara Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1386 sqft
Available for lease in the California Reflection community. Entertain and relax in the private and tranquil upgraded back yard which features a panoramic green belt view.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
29 Sandcastle
29 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1377 sqft
Resort Style Living with Panoramic Mountain, City Lights View! Spacious Three Bedroom/Two and One-Half Bath Mediterranean Style Townhome in Aliso Viejo’s “Villas South”.
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Provence d'Aliso
1 Unit Available
122 Gauguin Circle
122 Gauguin Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1658 sqft
Upgraded gated Town home in Provence D' Aliso is. This lovely home has recently installed Travertine flooring throughout the downstairs along with custom painting and tiled fireplace.
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
30 Old Mission Road
30 Old Mission Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA
The master-planned community 'Pasadera at Glenwood' is adjacent to the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at the Aliso Viejo Country Club.
Results within 1 mile of Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
28812 WOODCOCK Drive
28812 Woodcock Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
This stately home offers private quite location. Large entertainer's yard. Well maintained. Huge bonus room with wall-to-wall custom built-in cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24402 Silver Spur Lane
24402 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1969 sqft
Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22655 Napoli
22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24242 Juanita Drive
24242 Juanita Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1908 sqft
Executive Rental living in South Orange County! Stunning spacious 3 beds, 2.25 baths home in the Village Niguel Vista Home community offers over 1800 sq.ft. of spacious living space in the heart of Laguna Niguel.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Niguel Summit
1 Unit Available
29602 Novacella
29602 Novacella, Laguna Niguel, CA
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Beautiful Panoramic Ocean through Saddleback View Remodeled Home with Large Backyard on a Single Loaded Culdesac Street.
