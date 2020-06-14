123 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aliso Viejo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Cantora
1 Unit Available
19 Meadowbrook
19 Meadowbrook, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1806 sqft
Beautifully upgraded home in one of the best locations in the Cantora Community. This end unit townhouse is located next to the greenbelt. Great floor plans a with spacious living/dining room and cathedral ceiling.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Provence d'Aliso
1 Unit Available
119 Gauguin Circle
119 Gauguin Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1465 sqft
Stunning townhome for lease in the private neighborhood Provence D’Aliso, which offers breath-taking views, private tennis courts, pool, and a spa. Upon entering this open floor plan you will discover new wood flooring throughout the first level.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Altisse
1 Unit Available
33 Via Abruzzi
33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1031 sqft
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
5 Santa Clara Street
5 Santa Clara Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1386 sqft
Available for lease in the California Reflection community. Entertain and relax in the private and tranquil upgraded back yard which features a panoramic green belt view.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Passeggio
1 Unit Available
18 Veneto Lane
18 Veneto Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1162 sqft
Desirable Passeggio community townhome boasting an amazing location. Featuring a bright and airy 1,162 sq ft floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car attached garage. Clean and in move in condition.

1 of 42

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
29 Sandcastle
29 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1377 sqft
Resort Style Living with Panoramic Mountain, City Lights View! Spacious Three Bedroom/Two and One-Half Bath Mediterranean Style Townhome in Aliso Viejo’s “Villas South”.

1 of 13

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Results within 1 mile of Aliso Viejo

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1009 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
28812 WOODCOCK Drive
28812 Woodcock Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3336 sqft
This stately home offers private quite location. Large entertainer's yard. Well maintained. Huge bonus room with wall-to-wall custom built-in cabinetry.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24402 Silver Spur Lane
24402 Silver Spur Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1969 sqft
Come enjoy the California coastal lifestyle in this impressive Village Niguel home, within to top rated schools! Rent includes a paid for security system, Ring doorbell, high tech sound system and gardner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3018 Via Buena
3018 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
717 sqft
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. One story, no stairs, very clean and bright, one-bed, one-bath, La Casita with no one above and below.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Country Village
1 Unit Available
24202 Avenida De Las Flores
24202 Avenida de las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
847 sqft
Private corner location 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with nobody above or below. Large deck facing greenbelt and slope. Interior has newer vinyl wood flooring, living room with ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings, plus crown molding.

1 of 66

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Niguel Summit
1 Unit Available
29602 Novacella
29602 Novacella, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2735 sqft
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Beautiful Panoramic Ocean through Saddleback View Remodeled Home with Large Backyard on a Single Loaded Culdesac Street.
Results within 5 miles of Aliso Viejo
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
City Guide for Aliso Viejo, CA

"Nothing left but sand /Laguna Beach ran through our hands" -- "Laguna Beach," Legendary Pink Dots

Aliso Viejo is a beautiful city in Orange County, California, just east of Crystal Cove State Park and Laguna Beach! With a population just under 50,000, this is an excellent city to live in. Aliso Beach is one of the main attractions for both locals and tourists in this sunny, Southern California city. Just along the Pacific Ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, and kite boarding are all extremely popular local sports. However, many prefer to lounge on the sand soaking up the sun, or to walk along the beach, people-watching and enjoying that envious SoCal weather. If the beach begins to bore you (but why would it?) there is also the Laguna Canyon Winery, which offers tours and tastes of its seasonal harvest. United Parcel Service and Pacific Life are two of the largest employers in Aliso Viejo, with Quest Software and QLogic coming in close behind them. The city of Aliso Viejo is an excellent place to settle in and grow with the locals and the environment. So how fast can you get here? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aliso Viejo, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aliso Viejo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

