pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
164 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
29 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
1 Unit Available
Seacove Place
58 Waxwing Ln
58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
58 Waxwing Ln Available 08/03/20 2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room.
1 Unit Available
Seagate Colony
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
1 Unit Available
Camden Park
9 Burlingame Lane
9 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Two Bedroom Townhome in Aliso Viejo! - This charming three story townhouse is 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is spread across 1,300 square feet.
23 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
26485 Los Alamitos Ave
26485 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1855 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch.
1 Unit Available
870 Avenida Sevilla
870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry.
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
24392 Kingston Court
24392 Kingston Ct, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Large condo in the well sought after Crestline Village in Laguna Hills. NICLEY UPGRADED end unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has high ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting and fire place in Living/Dining room area.
1 Unit Available
Country Village
24409 Avenida De Los Ninos
24409 Avenida De Los Ninos, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
816 sqft
Fantastic location with a serene view of the hills and foliage. This upstairs condo is located in the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace. This home offers a private entrance and two balconies.
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
5 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
