318 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with parking

Last updated July 12
$
62 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Last updated July 12
$
29 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Windwards
49 Conch Reef
49 Conch Reef, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1860 sqft
SPECTACULAR END UNIT. Premium location. No neighbors on 3 sides. Large paver-accented yard with complete privacy. Side gate opens into large greenbelt. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, back splashing, stainless appliances, walk in pantry.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Village
5 Stoneglen
5 Stoneglen, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Elegant Light & Bright 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo with Lots of Upgrades Located in the Prestigious Community of Glenwood Village. Top Level Condo with No One Above. Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Newer Designer Flooring, Carpeting, Baseboards.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Village
62 Rainwood
62 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
ALISO VIEJO- 1 BEDROOM + DEN OR OFFICE CONDO WITH GARAGE - Lovely "Glenwood Village" condo. Upper level end unit with no one above and no one below.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Islands
20 Hawaii Drive
20 Hawaii Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1700 sqft
This home offers a great interior location within the highly sought after Islands community. Through the private front courtyard, enter into the home and into the main living & dining areas.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Seacove Place
58 Waxwing Ln
58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
58 Waxwing Ln Available 08/03/20 2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Canyon Point
22681 Oakgrove
22681 Oakgrove Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful ground floor end unit Vista Floorplan in a great location at the backing to the hillside filled with flowers and trees. This spacious open floorplan has one bedroom and bath condo that has been upgraded.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Camden Park
41 Tulare Drive
41 Tulare Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1531 sqft
A corner unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a private patio centrally located and walking distance to Town Center of Aliso Viejo.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
San Simeon
1 Fairfield
1 Fairfield, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
1 Fairfield is a beautiful newly remodeled single level home situated in the gated community of San Simeon. This lovely home is a single level, detached home at end of a small cul-de-sac, with a serene, and private tropical backyard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Soleil
50 Rue Du Chateau
50 Rue du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1892 sqft
This place has it all....

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
61 Sandcastle
61 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1317 sqft
Welcome home to 61 Sandcastle!! This beautiful end unit condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and approx 1300 sq ft of living space. This property features no one above or below has an attached 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Fieldcrest Villas
4 Cloudcrest
4 Cloudcrest, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1375 sqft
Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room,

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
22 Alicante
22 Alicante, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful end unit condo located in a gated community in the center of Aliso Viejo. Open floor plan with a large living room, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, built in speaker system, custom closet shelving, and upgraded kitchen appliances.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Twelve Picket Lane
17 Nantucket Lane
17 Nantucket Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1509 sqft
Beautifully upgraded, pristine home in the idyllic, family-friendly community of Twelve Picket Lane. Uniquely convenient to sought-after, highly rated Aliso Viejo schools.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Harbor Station
88 Playa Circle
88 Playa Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1514 sqft
Located in the community of Glenwood this tri-level two bedroom loft style unit represents the pinnacle of style. Tiles surround the arched entry into the tranquil patio.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
10 Meridian Drive
10 Meridian Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1664 sqft
Located in Latitudes South. The only model in Vantis that has a bedroom with full bath on the first floor. The first level bedroom can become a guest room, a hideaway, or anything else you can imagine.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Pacific Ridge
9 Thornbird
9 Thornbird, Aliso Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2303 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the great city of Aliso Viejo. This home has been remodeled throughout and features a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The Cul de sac location is perfect too.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Village
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
29 Sandcastle
29 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1377 sqft
Resort Style Living with Panoramic Mountain, City Lights View! Spacious Three Bedroom/Two and One-Half Bath Mediterranean Style Townhome in Aliso Viejo’s “Villas South”.

Last updated February 1
1 Unit Available
Provence d'Aliso
122 Gauguin Circle
122 Gauguin Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1658 sqft
Upgraded gated Town home in Provence D' Aliso is. This lovely home has recently installed Travertine flooring throughout the downstairs along with custom painting and tiled fireplace.

Last updated December 18
1 Unit Available
Seagate Colony
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Camden Park
7 Plumeria
7 Plumeria Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the sought-after community of Camden Park in Aliso Viejo. This tri-level home has a very private location within the community with a view of the lush greenbelt.
City Guide for Aliso Viejo, CA

"Nothing left but sand /Laguna Beach ran through our hands" -- "Laguna Beach," Legendary Pink Dots

Aliso Viejo is a beautiful city in Orange County, California, just east of Crystal Cove State Park and Laguna Beach! With a population just under 50,000, this is an excellent city to live in. Aliso Beach is one of the main attractions for both locals and tourists in this sunny, Southern California city. Just along the Pacific Ocean, surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, and kite boarding are all extremely popular local sports. However, many prefer to lounge on the sand soaking up the sun, or to walk along the beach, people-watching and enjoying that envious SoCal weather. If the beach begins to bore you (but why would it?) there is also the Laguna Canyon Winery, which offers tours and tastes of its seasonal harvest. United Parcel Service and Pacific Life are two of the largest employers in Aliso Viejo, with Quest Software and QLogic coming in close behind them. The city of Aliso Viejo is an excellent place to settle in and grow with the locals and the environment. So how fast can you get here? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aliso Viejo, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aliso Viejo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

