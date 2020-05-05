817 W Beacon St

Amenities
Alhambra - Spacious 1+1 - Wood Plank Floors, Central a/c, Stainless Steel, Quiet, Large Bedroom, - Quiet Neighborhood, Spacious Apartment, Clean and Well Maintained
$1,595 + $15/mo. occupant common area utilities (trash, water, sewer)
Wow... This spacious 1-bedroom + 1-bathroom has a lot to offer:
*NEW Central a/c
*NEW Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
*5 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Range
*Wood Plank Flooring Throughout
*Ceiling Fans
*Spacious Kitchen, Eating area, Living Room and Bedroom
*Generous Size Bathroom with extra long vanity and large mirror
*Carport Parking for 1 vehicle
*Common Area Laundry Room
*Local Owner
*Quite/well maintained property (small 5 units)
*Residents pay Electricity and Gas
*Owner Pays water and trash
12-month lease
No Smoking
No Pets
FICO+680
Income = $4,500
This Fantastic Property is located just Minutes to Cal State LA, Main St Alhambra, 10 frwy and Pasadena area attractions
(RLNE5116153)