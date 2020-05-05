All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

817 W Beacon St

817 West Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 West Beacon Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Alhambra - Spacious 1+1 - Wood Plank Floors, Central a/c, Stainless Steel, Quiet, Large Bedroom, - Quiet Neighborhood, Spacious Apartment, Clean and Well Maintained

$1,595 + $15/mo. occupant common area utilities (trash, water, sewer)

Wow... This spacious 1-bedroom + 1-bathroom has a lot to offer:

*NEW Central a/c
*NEW Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
*5 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Range
*Wood Plank Flooring Throughout
*Ceiling Fans
*Spacious Kitchen, Eating area, Living Room and Bedroom
*Generous Size Bathroom with extra long vanity and large mirror
*Carport Parking for 1 vehicle
*Common Area Laundry Room
*Local Owner
*Quite/well maintained property (small 5 units)

*Residents pay Electricity and Gas
*Owner Pays water and trash

12-month lease
No Smoking
No Pets
FICO+680
Income = $4,500

This Fantastic Property is located just Minutes to Cal State LA, Main St Alhambra, 10 frwy and Pasadena area attractions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 W Beacon St have any available units?
817 W Beacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 817 W Beacon St have?
Some of 817 W Beacon St's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 W Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
817 W Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 817 W Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 817 W Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 817 W Beacon St offers parking.
Does 817 W Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 W Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W Beacon St have a pool?
No, 817 W Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 817 W Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 817 W Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 W Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 W Beacon St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 817 W Beacon St has units with air conditioning.
