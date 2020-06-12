/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
199 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA
Alhambra
36 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
1821 Pepper St.
1821 Pepper Street, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 61700 Available 7/1/2020; Virtual tour available at https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Alhambra
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1720 Mission St Unit 3
1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
East of Smith Park
1 Unit Available
116 Del Marino Place
116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1161 sqft
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Alhambra
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
$
Historic Cultural
11 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
East San Gabriel
6 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1033 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
$
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Historic Cultural
48 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
$
Historic Cultural
14 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Downtown Pasadena
17 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
