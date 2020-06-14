/
1 bedroom apartments
272 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Alhambra
33 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
772 sqft
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.
Results within 1 mile of Alhambra
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
800 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1400 S Fremont Ave.
1400 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
500 sqft
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1417 Bank Street
1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat We are seeking residents
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Alhambra
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Historic Cultural
60 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Cultural
48 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
800 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
642 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
616 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
700 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Historic Cultural
11 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,032
647 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Pasadena
14 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Historic Cultural
17 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
859 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,086
852 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
706 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
17 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
893 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,063
680 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
722 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
