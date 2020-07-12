Apartment List
189 Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alhambra apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,725
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 29 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near the Alhambra Golf Course, the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens. Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and schools. Units have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pool and gym. Pet friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
630 N Stoneman Avenue
630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1356 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
28 N Third Street
28 Third Street, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1557 sqft
Built in 2015 on Main Street corridor in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. One of the most sought after buildings in San Gabriel Valley. 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms with private balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
415 North Bushnell Avenue
415 North Bushnell Avenue, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious: 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house N Alhambra. . $2300.00/mo. Water/Trash/Gardener is included. Call Peter at 626-824-9565. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
1136 S. 3rd St.
1136 3rd Street, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1984 sqft
2-story Spanish Style House For Rent in Alhambra - Property Id: 305532 For showing and rent application, please contact Mike Sullivan, licensed Realtor DRE 01269211 Anthony Venti Realtors, Inc. Email: mikesullivanre@gmail.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
108 N Chapel Avenue
108 North Chapel Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1592 sqft
Cozy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located in the wonderful quiet neighborhoods of North Alhambra.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
809 S Sierra Vista Avenue
809 Sierra Vista Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1478 sqft
Alhambra house within an apartment community for rent. Three bedrooms and 2 baths asking $2,800. Additional features include a living room, den, central air, laundry hook-ups, 2-car garage parking, and an enclosed patio.
Results within 1 mile of Alhambra
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
1720 Mission St Unit 3
1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
1990 La Fremontia Street
1990 La Fremontia Street, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2083 sqft
Spacious one level contemporary home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Altos de Monterey area of South Pasadena. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
San Gabriel Village
212 W Fairview Avenue
212 Fairview Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
990 sqft
Welcome to this newly remodeled large two bedroom apartment. Located in the desirable "San Gabriel Village" area, in a four unit complex. Great location, convenient to all.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
LA-32
5246 Almont
5246 Almont Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
825 sqft
07/15 ready-date! Renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse located in a boutique two-building complex of just 4 units, situated in the hills with CITY VIEWS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West of Mission District
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. MARBLE FLOOR ENTRY LEADS INTO LIVING RM W/ SLIDING DOORS TO AN ENCLOSED PATIO.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
2030 Empress Avenue
2030 Empress Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1216 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 1.75 bath is situated on a short and quiet street in So. Pasadena.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
1144 Huntington Drive 1/2
1144 Huntington Drive, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
790 sqft
This house is located in the famous Huntington Drive of South Pasadena, this spacious (approx. 790 square foot), 1 bedroom 1 bath and one dining room separated from kitchen. The unit is situated in second floor of four multiple family house.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
LA-32
4310 Lowell Avenue
4310 Lowell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Totally Remodeled last year and Move-In Ready! Newer paint, newer flooring, newer kitchen, newer bathroom. Great location for USC Keck, OR an EZ commute to Downtown or CSULA.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
404 South Moore Avenue
404 South Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1272 sqft
Modern & Spacious Monterey Park Home!! - A modern house with three bedrooms and one bathroom totaling 1,272 square feet with hardwood floor throughout with a lovely pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alhambra, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alhambra apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

