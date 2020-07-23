Apartment List
42 Accessible Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Alhambra with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
11 S Third Street
11 Third Street, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2028 sqft
Beautiful city and mountain view Condo. This newer Condo is located in the Alhambra most desirable Downtown area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
San Marino
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
19 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,625
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
953 sqft
Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Last updated May 22 at 01:22 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
$
24 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,017
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,191
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
80 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,960
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,017
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
57 Units Available
Rampart Village
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,299
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,933
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
1030 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
262 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,065
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1061 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
53 Units Available
Vineyard
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,040
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Vineyard
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,526
841 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,132
1164 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1925 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
29 Units Available
City Center
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,730
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,350
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
183 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,458
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,964
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1164 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
57 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,930
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes + $500 Look & Lease! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Kingsley Drive
737 S Kingsley Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
960 sqft
At Kingsley Drive Apartments, we've taken care of all of your needs. Our pleasant and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,907
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
207 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,180
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
City Guide for Alhambra, CA

Greetings, Alhambra leasers, and welcome to the headquarters for your apartment hunting endeavors! Located just 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles in western L.A. County, Alhambra is one of the San Gabriel Valley’s most conveniently located cities. Interested in finding a place to call your own in Alhambra? Then stick with us, because the dwellings of your dreams are just a hop, skip, and jump (or a few simple clicks) away …

Having trouble with Craigslist Alhambra? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Alhambra, CA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Alhambra with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Alhambra. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

