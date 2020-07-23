42 Accessible Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 47
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 25
1 of 4
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 42
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 68
1 of 58
1 of 5
1 of 28
1 of 38
Greetings, Alhambra leasers, and welcome to the headquarters for your apartment hunting endeavors! Located just 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles in western L.A. County, Alhambra is one of the San Gabriel Valley’s most conveniently located cities. Interested in finding a place to call your own in Alhambra? Then stick with us, because the dwellings of your dreams are just a hop, skip, and jump (or a few simple clicks) away …
Having trouble with Craigslist Alhambra? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Alhambra with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.
Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.
Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Alhambra. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.