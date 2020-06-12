/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
282 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Alhambra
37 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Alhambra
11 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
1821 Pepper St.
1821 Pepper Street, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 61700 Available 7/1/2020; Virtual tour available at https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
22 N Electric Avenue
22 North Electric Avenue, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Nice renovated two bedroom / one bath downstairs unit filled with nature light. Wood floor through out. Inside laundry room. One car detached garage. Downtown Alhambra.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Results within 1 mile of Alhambra
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1720 Mission St Unit 3
1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
LA-32
1 Unit Available
4310 Lowell Avenue
4310 Lowell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Totally Remodeled last year and Move-In Ready! Newer paint, newer flooring, newer kitchen, newer bathroom. Great location for USC Keck, OR an EZ commute to Downtown or CSULA.
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
North San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
146 N. Sycamore Dr
146 Sycamore Dr, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1175 sqft
This house has super clean, and ready for immediate move in. The kitchen and bath has been upgrade, and the entire interior has been painted. The kitchen has granite counters, and a new stove. The backyard is huge and has a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
7749 Newmark Avenue
7749 Newmark Ave, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Newly remodeled Spanish style house. Brand new kitchen cabinet, stove, range hood, refrigerator , ceiling fan, light fixtures. Tile flooring and brand new carpet for easy maintenance. Walking distance to Richard Garvey Intermediate School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
East of Smith Park
1 Unit Available
116 Del Marino Place
116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1161 sqft
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Alhambra
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
14 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
25 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
