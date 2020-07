Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel furnished oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance dog grooming area e-payments roommate matching smoke-free community

Vibrant, urban and just minutes from downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena, 88 at Alhambra Place Apartments is redefining transitional luxury living. Surrounded by the best shopping, dining and entertainment right outside your front door, you'll enjoy a happening nightlife paired with a perfectly styled apartment – everything you need in one place! With easy access to both the 10 and 710 freeways, there has never been a more convenient place to call home. Call today to schedule a tour!