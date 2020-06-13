Apartment List
290 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA

Finding an apartment in Alhambra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Alhambra
Alhambra
35 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Alhambra
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Alhambra
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.

Alhambra
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
1821 Pepper St.
1821 Pepper Street, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 61700 Available 7/1/2020; Virtual tour available at https://youtu.

Alhambra
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!

Alhambra
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,210
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.
Monterey Park
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

South Pasadena
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1417 Bank Street
1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat We are seeking residents

South Pasadena
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1400 S Fremont Ave.
1400 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
500 sqft
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.

Monterey Park
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UIlLDB1zRZITmTOZyYCsUgZe4Iymh_eB/view?usp=drivesdk Centrally located on S. Orange.
Historic Cultural
$
Historic Cultural
16 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Downtown Pasadena
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Historic Cultural
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Downtown Pasadena
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Historic Cultural
Historic Cultural
47 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
South Lake
South Lake
4 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Downtown Pasadena
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Downtown Pasadena
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Downtown Pasadena
$
Downtown Pasadena
21 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Downtown Pasadena
Downtown Pasadena
15 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Downtown Pasadena
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,091
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Downtown Pasadena
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Downtown Pasadena
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
South Lake
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
City Guide for Alhambra, CA

Greetings, Alhambra leasers, and welcome to the headquarters for your apartment hunting endeavors! Located just 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles in western L.A. County, Alhambra is one of the San Gabriel Valley’s most conveniently located cities. Interested in finding a place to call your own in Alhambra? Then stick with us, because the dwellings of your dreams are just a hop, skip, and jump (or a few simple clicks) away …

Having trouble with Craigslist Alhambra? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alhambra, CA

Finding an apartment in Alhambra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

