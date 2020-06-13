Apartment List
/
CA
/
alhambra
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Alhambra, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,210
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Results within 1 mile of Alhambra
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West of Mission District
1 Unit Available
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1720 Mission St Unit 3
1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1417 Bank Street
1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat We are seeking residents

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
210 W Marshall Street
210 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East of Smith Park
1 Unit Available
116 Del Marino Place
116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1161 sqft
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Alhambra
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Historic Cultural
15 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,903
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,106
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Lake
5 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
City Guide for Alhambra, CA

Greetings, Alhambra leasers, and welcome to the headquarters for your apartment hunting endeavors! Located just 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles in western L.A. County, Alhambra is one of the San Gabriel Valley’s most conveniently located cities. Interested in finding a place to call your own in Alhambra? Then stick with us, because the dwellings of your dreams are just a hop, skip, and jump (or a few simple clicks) away …

Having trouble with Craigslist Alhambra? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Alhambra, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alhambra renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlhambra 3 BedroomsAlhambra Apartments with BalconyAlhambra Apartments with Garage
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlhambra Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlhambra Apartments with ParkingAlhambra Apartments with Pool
Alhambra Apartments with Washer-DryerAlhambra Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlhambra Furnished ApartmentsAlhambra Pet Friendly PlacesAlhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles