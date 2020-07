Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry carport hot tub

Almansor Villa Apartment Homes are nestled in the center of the beautiful city of Alhambra. These 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, schools, and there is a fitness center just steps away.



The assigned garages have room for one, two, and three vehicles. You’ll also like that Almansor Villa Apartment Homes are less than a block from the Alhambra Golf Course and just 10 minutes from The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens.