Alhambra, CA
South Olive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

South Olive

241 S Olive Ave · (626) 238-1662
Rent Special
2 Weeks Free Rent and $250 Look and Lease with a virtual tour or self-guided tour. Call us today!
Location

241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 229_20 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 229_06 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Olive.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
hot tub
An inspiration from the past and vision of the future, South Olive Apartments in the heart of historic Alhambra is embodiment of architectural vintage style character and urban apartment living. We were named one of the top 5 nationally best places to live in the United States by livability.com.

Our giant birds of paradise, palm trees and the beauty of bougainvillea surrounds our community. Enjoy the cool of the evening with your pets or just strolling down Main Street old town Alhambra where everyone meets and enjoys, shopping, cafe style restaurants, entertainment venues, Theaters, Fresh farmers market every Sunday. We are centrally located and minutes away from California American University, East Los Angeles Community Colleges, Staples Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Roxy Theatre.

We offer modern floor plans with amenities to provide a comfortable lifestyle, such as spacious units, faux wood flooring throughout, large closets, custom built-in cabinets, carport parking, o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (Studio), $600 (1 bedroom), s/b $800 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization. Other animals are subject to management approval. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.
Cats
deposit: $400 per pet
rent: $50/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Olive have any available units?
South Olive has 2 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Olive have?
Some of South Olive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Olive currently offering any rent specials?
South Olive is offering the following rent specials: 2 Weeks Free Rent and $250 Look and Lease with a virtual tour or self-guided tour. Call us today!
Is South Olive pet-friendly?
Yes, South Olive is pet friendly.
Does South Olive offer parking?
Yes, South Olive offers parking.
Does South Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Olive have a pool?
Yes, South Olive has a pool.
Does South Olive have accessible units?
No, South Olive does not have accessible units.
Does South Olive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Olive has units with dishwashers.
Does South Olive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Olive has units with air conditioning.
