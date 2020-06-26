South Olive

Lease Length: 1, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (Studio), $600 (1 bedroom), s/b $800 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization. Other animals are subject to management approval. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted.
Cats
deposit: $400 per pet
rent: $50/month per pet