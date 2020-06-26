Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets carpet granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room hot tub

An inspiration from the past and vision of the future, South Olive Apartments in the heart of historic Alhambra is embodiment of architectural vintage style character and urban apartment living. We were named one of the top 5 nationally best places to live in the United States by livability.com.



Our giant birds of paradise, palm trees and the beauty of bougainvillea surrounds our community. Enjoy the cool of the evening with your pets or just strolling down Main Street old town Alhambra where everyone meets and enjoys, shopping, cafe style restaurants, entertainment venues, Theaters, Fresh farmers market every Sunday. We are centrally located and minutes away from California American University, East Los Angeles Community Colleges, Staples Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Roxy Theatre.



We offer modern floor plans with amenities to provide a comfortable lifestyle, such as spacious units, faux wood flooring throughout, large closets, custom built-in cabinets, carport parking, o