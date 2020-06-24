House for rent with furniture! A beautiful tree line street home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Newer painted interior with hardwood floors, wood blinds and shutters throughout the house. Minutes from shops, restaurants, and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 Winthrop Drive have any available units?
406 Winthrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 406 Winthrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Winthrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.