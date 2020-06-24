All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 406 Winthrop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
406 Winthrop Drive
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

406 Winthrop Drive

406 Winthrop Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

406 Winthrop Drive, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
House for rent with furniture! A beautiful tree line street home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Newer painted interior with hardwood floors, wood blinds and shutters throughout the house. Minutes from shops, restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Winthrop Drive have any available units?
406 Winthrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 406 Winthrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 Winthrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Winthrop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 406 Winthrop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 406 Winthrop Drive offer parking?
No, 406 Winthrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 406 Winthrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Winthrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Winthrop Drive have a pool?
No, 406 Winthrop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 406 Winthrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 Winthrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Winthrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Winthrop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Winthrop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Winthrop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles