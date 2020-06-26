All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated April 7 2019 at 7:05 AM

403 S Garfield Ave

403 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This room is clean quiet and I am seldom home. It’s perfect for students or 1 person. No drugs, smoking and must be clean and quiet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S Garfield Ave have any available units?
403 S Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 403 S Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
403 S Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 403 S Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 403 S Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 403 S Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 403 S Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 S Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 403 S Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 403 S Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 403 S Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 S Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 S Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 S Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

