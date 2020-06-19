All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 4656 E 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
4656 E 14th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4656 E 14th St

4656 East 14th Street · (520) 881-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4656 East 14th Street, Tucson, AZ 85711
Linden Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4656 E 14th St · Avail. Jun 22

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4656 E 14th St Available 06/22/20 Very Cute and Open 4 bedroom!!! - The moment you walk inside you will love this spacious split floor plan home.This house was recently remodeled with brand new carpet in bedrooms only and the rest is tile. Boasting approx 1645 sq ft of living space, this home is loaded with A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and a nice size family room. Enjoy all the great features here with covered patio and a large fenced yard. 2 pets are welcome.

***There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of May. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.

Directions: Fr Broadway, S on Swan, W on 14th

Prestige Property Mgmt
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, Az 85716
520-881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com

(RLNE3928274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 E 14th St have any available units?
4656 E 14th St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4656 E 14th St have?
Some of 4656 E 14th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4656 E 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
4656 E 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 E 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4656 E 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 4656 E 14th St offer parking?
No, 4656 E 14th St does not offer parking.
Does 4656 E 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4656 E 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 E 14th St have a pool?
No, 4656 E 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 4656 E 14th St have accessible units?
No, 4656 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 E 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4656 E 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4656 E 14th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Place at Broadway East - 55+
6199 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Enclave
5555 E 14th St
Tucson, AZ 85711
The Place at Spanish Trail
8601 E Old Spanish Trl
Tucson, AZ 85710
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity