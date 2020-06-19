Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4656 E 14th St Available 06/22/20 Very Cute and Open 4 bedroom!!! - The moment you walk inside you will love this spacious split floor plan home.This house was recently remodeled with brand new carpet in bedrooms only and the rest is tile. Boasting approx 1645 sq ft of living space, this home is loaded with A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and a nice size family room. Enjoy all the great features here with covered patio and a large fenced yard. 2 pets are welcome.



***There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of May. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.



Directions: Fr Broadway, S on Swan, W on 14th



