Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport courtyard online portal package receiving

Located on the southern side of Tucson, Casa Bella Apartments provides popular community amenities such as two refreshing pools and spas, community laundry facilities, community grilling areas, lounge and clubhouse, elevator access, free covered parking, and free Wi-Fi in community common areas.



Your new home features ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and spacious closets with significant storage. Kitchens come equipped with a refrigerator, a microwave, garbage disposal, and electric oven & stove.



Located near popular Tucson’s biggest employers; Raytheon, Tucson International Airport, Pima Community College, Casino Del Sol & Desert Diamond Casinos with easy access to the heart of the city via I-19 freeway.



Please visit us today and make Casa Bella Apartments a place to call home.