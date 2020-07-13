All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:54 PM

Casa Bella

Open Now until 6pm
175 W Valencia Rd · (520) 224-1097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85706
Barrio Nopal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 13

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 176 · Avail. Aug 6

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 556 · Avail. Aug 2

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 158 · Avail. Sep 7

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Jul 14

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 13

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Bella.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Located on the southern side of Tucson, Casa Bella Apartments provides popular community amenities such as two refreshing pools and spas, community laundry facilities, community grilling areas, lounge and clubhouse, elevator access, free covered parking, and free Wi-Fi in community common areas.

Your new home features ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and spacious closets with significant storage. Kitchens come equipped with a refrigerator, a microwave, garbage disposal, and electric oven & stove.

Located near popular Tucson’s biggest employers; Raytheon, Tucson International Airport, Pima Community College, Casino Del Sol & Desert Diamond Casinos with easy access to the heart of the city via I-19 freeway.

Please visit us today and make Casa Bella Apartments a place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $150.00 up to one Month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Rubs fee of $28 for 1 bedrooms, $38 for 2 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Storage Details: In selected units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Casa Bella have any available units?
Casa Bella has 10 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Bella have?
Some of Casa Bella's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Bella currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Bella pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Bella is pet friendly.
Does Casa Bella offer parking?
Yes, Casa Bella offers parking.
Does Casa Bella have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Bella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Bella have a pool?
Yes, Casa Bella has a pool.
Does Casa Bella have accessible units?
No, Casa Bella does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Bella has units with dishwashers.

