Amenities

24hr laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool media room cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard guest parking hot tub

Sunset Villas has the great service and the amenities you deserve - with plenty of shopping and dining minutes away. Located next to the new light rail, Sunset Villas is only minutes away from ASU, Downtown Tempe, Arizona Mills Mall, shopping and movie theaters on Mill Avenue, or downtown Scottsdale with its art galleries and nightclubs, our location allows you to get there with ease.