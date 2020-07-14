All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Metro 101

Open Now until 6pm
2177 East Apache Boulevard · (833) 341-4495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 8 Weeks Free!* *Call for details
Location

2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1016 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 1065 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 1064 · Avail. now

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3058 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 3056 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 2071 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 791 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro 101.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you!

Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101. Our apartments in Tempe, AZ, come equipped with all the luxurious finishes and features you desire, and then some more. Just a glimpse at the wide range of upscale amenities and the refined interiors of our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, and you’ll know right away what we mean.

Our pet-friendly grounds welcome both you and your furry friend with doors wide open. We added a resort-style pool and a relaxing spa with expansive tanning areas for you to kick back and relax, while your four-legged buddy has a blast at the dog park. To pump it up, head to our top-notch fitness center featuring a full range of cardio equipment, free weights, and strength machines or find the perfect balance between your body and mind in the yoga room. To help you stay just as active and succes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro 101 have any available units?
Metro 101 has 27 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro 101 have?
Some of Metro 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro 101 currently offering any rent specials?
Metro 101 is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 Weeks Free!* *Call for details
Is Metro 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro 101 is pet friendly.
Does Metro 101 offer parking?
Yes, Metro 101 offers parking.
Does Metro 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro 101 have a pool?
Yes, Metro 101 has a pool.
Does Metro 101 have accessible units?
No, Metro 101 does not have accessible units.
Does Metro 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, Metro 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
