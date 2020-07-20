All apartments in Tempe
995 Baseline Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

995 Baseline Rd

995 East Baseline Road · No Longer Available
Location

995 East Baseline Road, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Baseline Rd have any available units?
995 Baseline Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Baseline Rd have?
Some of 995 Baseline Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Baseline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
995 Baseline Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Baseline Rd pet-friendly?
No, 995 Baseline Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 995 Baseline Rd offer parking?
Yes, 995 Baseline Rd offers parking.
Does 995 Baseline Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Baseline Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Baseline Rd have a pool?
No, 995 Baseline Rd does not have a pool.
Does 995 Baseline Rd have accessible units?
No, 995 Baseline Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Baseline Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Baseline Rd has units with dishwashers.
