All Electric Kitchen Breakfast Bar Cable Ready Carpeted Floors Ceiling Fan(s) Central Air/Heating Covered Parking Dishwasher Extra Storage Microwave Pantry Private Balconies or Patios Refrigerator Spacious Walk In Closet(s) Vertical Blinds W/D Connections Spectacular Views Available * Stackable Washer & Dryer Available for $30/Month Vaulted Ceilings *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 995 Baseline Rd have any available units?
995 Baseline Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Baseline Rd have?
Some of 995 Baseline Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Baseline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
995 Baseline Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.