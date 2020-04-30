939 E Carmen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move In Incentive: Two Weeks Free Rent!



Ranch Style Home in Prime Condition, located in a Nice, South Tempe Neighborhood! Gorgeous, Remodeled Kitchen with Refaced Cabinets with Pull-out Shelves, Newer Appliances and Granite Countertops! Open, Flowing Floorplan with Great Lot! Warm, Upgraded, Slate-Looking Tile Everywhere! Good sized Secondary Bedrooms with Remodeled Baths, Including Black Granite Counters & Master Shower Surround! You\'ll enjoy the Oversized, Backyard with a Nice Covered Patio, Citrus Trees, RV Gate & Parking, and a Dog run! Additional upgrades include mostly Energy Saving, Dual Pane Windows, Upgraded Attic Insulation, Sealed Ducts.



STATUS: Vacant



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



FLOORING: Tile



GARAGE/PARKING:2 Car Garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT:1974



YARD:Grass



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



12 Months