Tempe, AZ
939 E Carmen St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

939 E Carmen St

939 East Carmen Street · No Longer Available
Location

939 East Carmen Street, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/323d76b0f8 ----

Move In Incentive: Two Weeks Free Rent!

Ranch Style Home in Prime Condition, located in a Nice, South Tempe Neighborhood! Gorgeous, Remodeled Kitchen with Refaced Cabinets with Pull-out Shelves, Newer Appliances and Granite Countertops! Open, Flowing Floorplan with Great Lot! Warm, Upgraded, Slate-Looking Tile Everywhere! Good sized Secondary Bedrooms with Remodeled Baths, Including Black Granite Counters & Master Shower Surround! You\'ll enjoy the Oversized, Backyard with a Nice Covered Patio, Citrus Trees, RV Gate & Parking, and a Dog run! Additional upgrades include mostly Energy Saving, Dual Pane Windows, Upgraded Attic Insulation, Sealed Ducts.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: Tile

GARAGE/PARKING:2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:1974

YARD:Grass

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
