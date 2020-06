Amenities

parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Adorable home walking distance to ASU and everything downtown Tempe has to offer! New cabinets and kitchen appliances. You will have your own private backyard and a huge front yard with plenty of room for parking. This home won't last long, hurry before it's gone! ***Tenant occupied, do not disturb***