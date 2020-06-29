Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly bbq/grill microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

9120 S Terry Ln. Available 06/01/20 Elegant 3 bed-room,2.5 bathroom house in a beautiful gated community! - This house has a clean beautiful front yard,as we enter the house we get in to a big living room which has warm wall colors and clean carpet.Then we have a spacious family room close to the kitchen.The kitchen comes with beautiful granite counter top, The island is large and spacious. kitchen includes Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher,cook-range.As we go upstairs, on one side is a loft/office space.Plenty of storage space too.The master bedroom is attached to a big master bath with 2 sinks,tub,welkin shower.The other two rooms are comfortable and spacious too.The back yard has turf and built in BBQ.There is lot of space to enjoy the yard.There is kids play area and biking /walking path.This house is in one of the best school districts too!Don't miss this house!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

RENTAL TAX IS 2.0%



(RLNE2691000)