Tempe, AZ
908 E HERMOSA Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

908 E HERMOSA Drive

908 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom Tempe home has been extremely well cared for and updated in all the right places. Popular tri-level floorplan with living room with 2-way wood burning fireplace, dining room and extended family room all with wood floors. Bright, open kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. 2 large master bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 down) and the other 2 bedrooms are also very generous in size. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Gorgeous backyard with built-in BBQ, lush green grass, covered patio and sparkling pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 E HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
908 E HERMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 E HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 908 E HERMOSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 E HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 E HERMOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 E HERMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 E HERMOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 908 E HERMOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 E HERMOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 908 E HERMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 E HERMOSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 E HERMOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 908 E HERMOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 908 E HERMOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 E HERMOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 E HERMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 E HERMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.

