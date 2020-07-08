908 E HERMOSA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom Tempe home has been extremely well cared for and updated in all the right places. Popular tri-level floorplan with living room with 2-way wood burning fireplace, dining room and extended family room all with wood floors. Bright, open kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. 2 large master bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 down) and the other 2 bedrooms are also very generous in size. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Gorgeous backyard with built-in BBQ, lush green grass, covered patio and sparkling pool!