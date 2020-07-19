All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

906 S LOLA Lane

906 South Lola Lane · No Longer Available
Location

906 South Lola Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE 8/1/19You are going to love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story townhome next to ASU. Community offers lush, green landscaping and community pool and spa. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. All appliances including washer and dryer stay! Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & pantry. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Brand new bathrooms with stunning new custom tile surrounds and granite top vanities. Other upgrades include new brush nickel ceiling fans, fresh two-toned paint and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Private covered patio in back is perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 S LOLA Lane have any available units?
906 S LOLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 S LOLA Lane have?
Some of 906 S LOLA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 S LOLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
906 S LOLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 S LOLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 906 S LOLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 906 S LOLA Lane offer parking?
No, 906 S LOLA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 906 S LOLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 S LOLA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 S LOLA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 906 S LOLA Lane has a pool.
Does 906 S LOLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 906 S LOLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 906 S LOLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 S LOLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
