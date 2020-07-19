906 S LOLA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

AVAILABLE 8/1/19You are going to love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story townhome next to ASU. Community offers lush, green landscaping and community pool and spa. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. All appliances including washer and dryer stay! Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & pantry. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Brand new bathrooms with stunning new custom tile surrounds and granite top vanities. Other upgrades include new brush nickel ceiling fans, fresh two-toned paint and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Private covered patio in back is perfect for entertaining.