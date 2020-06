Amenities

Completely updated. Spacious 2BR unit entirely gone through with remodeled kitchen and bath. Newer fixtures and appliances. Wood laminate throughout, no carpet! Contemporary kitchen and bath have maximum built in storage. Nicely shaded fenced patio. You will not find a better location close to ASU, Downtown Tempe, The 101 and 202 FWYS