8907 S LORI Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WARNER RANCH PATIO HOME! CORNER LOT WITH A WRAP AROUND BACKYARD, TILED REAR PATIO, GRASS, AND MATURE LANDSCAPING*GATED ENTRY COURTYARD. SPACIOUS LIVING/DINING ROOM WITH HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS*SPLIT BEDROOMS AND BATHROOMS*THE GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN GIVES AN OPEN/SPACIOUS FEELING PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING*THE MASTER HAS ITS OWN EXIT TO THE PATIO, DUAL CLOSETS, DUAL SINKS*THE KITCHEN HAS AMPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES**NEW AC*CEILING FANS T/O*WASHER AND DRYER*FIRPLACE*WOOD BLINDS*WALKING DISTANCE TO BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA*CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, AIRPORT, RESTAURANTS, GOLF, FREEWAYS, COSTCO, PARKS*