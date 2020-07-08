8423 South Maple Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and move-in ready! Single level house in desired Tempe location and Kyrene schools! Tiles in all area other than newer laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Open kitchen with stainless appliances including double-door refrigerator. New AC installed in 2018! Separate family room and living room with dinning area and fire place. Huge master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub. Washer and dryer included! Low maintenance front and back yard.



No eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs can be considered if other qualifications are well better than minimum), monthly verifiable income above $5000. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1695 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.