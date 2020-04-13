8325 S TAYLOR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fabulous single level home with 2599 square foot in the heart of Tempe. This spacious home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, formal Living room, Dinning room and a Great room with Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and family room, Vaulted ceiling give this home a grand feel. New Roof in 2014 Back yard is an entertainers delight delight with Pool Built in BBQ and synthetic grass. Don't miss this single level 4 bedroom home with No HOA.The 3 car garage with an extra 3 foot extension on one side. Estate la colina has easy access to the 101 and ASU research park.