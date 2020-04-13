All apartments in Tempe
8325 S TAYLOR Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

8325 S TAYLOR Drive

8325 South Taylor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8325 South Taylor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Fabulous single level home with 2599 square foot in the heart of Tempe. This spacious home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, formal Living room, Dinning room and a Great room with Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and family room, Vaulted ceiling give this home a grand feel. New Roof in 2014 Back yard is an entertainers delight delight with Pool Built in BBQ and synthetic grass. Don't miss this single level 4 bedroom home with No HOA.The 3 car garage with an extra 3 foot extension on one side. Estate la colina has easy access to the 101 and ASU research park.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Does 8325 S TAYLOR Drive have any available units?
8325 S TAYLOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 8325 S TAYLOR Drive have?
Some of 8325 S TAYLOR Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 S TAYLOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8325 S TAYLOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 S TAYLOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8325 S TAYLOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 8325 S TAYLOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8325 S TAYLOR Drive offers parking.
Does 8325 S TAYLOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 S TAYLOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 S TAYLOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8325 S TAYLOR Drive has a pool.
Does 8325 S TAYLOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 8325 S TAYLOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 S TAYLOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8325 S TAYLOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
