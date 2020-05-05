All apartments in Tempe
718 E Mcnair Drive
718 E Mcnair Drive

718 East Mcnair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

718 East Mcnair Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This spacious home has been updated throughout and really shows pride of ownership. Tile flooring throughout on lower level, well lit kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Separate living room/family room. Plantation shutters throughout. One bedroom on lower level next to full size bathroom. Large bedrooms with fans in every room. Spacious master bedroom has walk in closet and fabulous updated bathroom. Low maintenance landscaping with synthetic grass in front and back. Sliding glass door leads to covered patio with a play area and RV Gate. Pets on approval basis with additional $300 per pet deposit. $55 application fee, $150 one time set up fee, rent $2250 per month + 4% tax/admin, $2250 security deposit. All deposits fully refundable. Schedule a safe and secure viewing by going to this link: https://showmojo.com/s/2a12b2f53f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 E Mcnair Drive have any available units?
718 E Mcnair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 E Mcnair Drive have?
Some of 718 E Mcnair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 E Mcnair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 E Mcnair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 E Mcnair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 E Mcnair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 718 E Mcnair Drive offer parking?
No, 718 E Mcnair Drive does not offer parking.
Does 718 E Mcnair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 E Mcnair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 E Mcnair Drive have a pool?
No, 718 E Mcnair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 E Mcnair Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 E Mcnair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 E Mcnair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 E Mcnair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

