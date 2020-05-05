718 E Mcnair Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This spacious home has been updated throughout and really shows pride of ownership. Tile flooring throughout on lower level, well lit kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Separate living room/family room. Plantation shutters throughout. One bedroom on lower level next to full size bathroom. Large bedrooms with fans in every room. Spacious master bedroom has walk in closet and fabulous updated bathroom. Low maintenance landscaping with synthetic grass in front and back. Sliding glass door leads to covered patio with a play area and RV Gate. Pets on approval basis with additional $300 per pet deposit. $55 application fee, $150 one time set up fee, rent $2250 per month + 4% tax/admin, $2250 security deposit. All deposits fully refundable. Schedule a safe and secure viewing by going to this link: https://showmojo.com/s/2a12b2f53f