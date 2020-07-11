All apartments in Tempe
711 West 13th Street
711 West 13th Street

711 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 West 13th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Los Prados

Amenities

Located in Los Prados near Hardy and Broadway at 13th Street, this beautiful 3 bedroom Townhome offers a main floor bedroom and full bath, large living room and dining room. All tile on the main floor, neutral colors and newer carpet and paint. Galley style kitchen with all appliances and a view of tennis courts and the community pool &amp; hottub. Lots of storage inside and out. Close to freeways, ASU, restaurants, light rail and shopping. There\&#039;s also a shaded patio off of the living room a storage room, and a large out door patio along with a shaded balcony off of the front upstairs bedroom. For applications and to schedule a tour visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com 5% tax/ admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry No Pets Allowed $1295 refundable deposit +$300 non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 West 13th Street have any available units?
711 West 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 West 13th Street have?
Some of 711 West 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 West 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 711 West 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 711 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 711 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 711 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 West 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 West 13th Street have a pool?
Yes, 711 West 13th Street has a pool.
Does 711 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 711 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 West 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
