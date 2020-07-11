711 West 13th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Located in Los Prados near Hardy and Broadway at 13th Street, this beautiful 3 bedroom Townhome offers a main floor bedroom and full bath, large living room and dining room. All tile on the main floor, neutral colors and newer carpet and paint. Galley style kitchen with all appliances and a view of tennis courts and the community pool & hottub. Lots of storage inside and out. Close to freeways, ASU, restaurants, light rail and shopping. There\'s also a shaded patio off of the living room a storage room, and a large out door patio along with a shaded balcony off of the front upstairs bedroom. For applications and to schedule a tour visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com 5% tax/ admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry No Pets Allowed $1295 refundable deposit +$300 non-refundable