Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:54 AM

700 West University Drive

700 West University Drive · (480) 568-2666
Location

700 West University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 155 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Hard to find condo within walking distance to ASU! Located Near University Dr and Mill Ave! Easily walk to campus or enjoy the nightlife and shopping Mill Ave offers. Sought after first floor unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This end unit is just around the corner from the community pool with heated spa. Condo is tucked away so you don't get car lights in the windows but is only steps away from your assigned & covered parking space. Convenient to the bus stop and light rail. Kitchen with full size appliances. Don't miss out on this gem! If location is everything, this is the one!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,218.75

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 West University Drive have any available units?
700 West University Drive has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 West University Drive have?
Some of 700 West University Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 West University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 West University Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 West University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 West University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 700 West University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 West University Drive does offer parking.
Does 700 West University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 West University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 West University Drive have a pool?
Yes, 700 West University Drive has a pool.
Does 700 West University Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 West University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 West University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 West University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
