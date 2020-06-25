All apartments in Tempe
6753 S. Stanley Pl.
6753 S. Stanley Pl.

6753 South Stanley Place · No Longer Available
Location

6753 South Stanley Place, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Tempe Home w/ Pool!!! - This beautiful Tempe home has recently been updated with new luxury vinyl plank wood-style flooring, new carpeting in bedrooms and has been freshly painted! This 3bd/2ba home is on the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac. Pool service & Landscaping is included in the rent.
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sageprpertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2491723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6753 S. Stanley Pl. have any available units?
6753 S. Stanley Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6753 S. Stanley Pl. have?
Some of 6753 S. Stanley Pl.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6753 S. Stanley Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6753 S. Stanley Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6753 S. Stanley Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 6753 S. Stanley Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6753 S. Stanley Pl. offer parking?
No, 6753 S. Stanley Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 6753 S. Stanley Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6753 S. Stanley Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6753 S. Stanley Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 6753 S. Stanley Pl. has a pool.
Does 6753 S. Stanley Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6753 S. Stanley Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6753 S. Stanley Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6753 S. Stanley Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
