6750 S OAK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

AN EXTRORDINARY RENTAL!!!... This home features a HUGE cul de sac lot with a luxurious pebble tech pool back yard oasis which truly makes you feel like you are on vacation! But do not worry, pool service is included! Newer Roof. Newer dual pane windows for energy efficiency. GRANITE THRU OUT! Stainless steel appliances. . UPGRADED fixtures and faucets. NO POPCORN HERE! Master has a huge walk in closet. Lots of storage. Cozy fireplace! This home has everything you need! Upgraded sliding door leads you to comfortable paver patio and to your vacation! Get out of the heat and jump into that pool! one of largest lots in area. well built storage shed on slab. Tenant required to obtain renter's insurance. $299 admin fee with accepted contract.