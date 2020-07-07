6731 S. Farmer Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath home available - Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath home available. Located in a great part of Tempe! Has all your appliances including a full size washer/dryer. Split floor plan. Carpet ONLY in the master bedroom. Good size patio, back patio and front courtyard. Located right next to the community pool! Fast and easy access to freeways, restaurants, and shopping. This home will not last long!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1425

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4171547)