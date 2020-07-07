All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

6731 S. Farmer Ave.

6731 South Farmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6731 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283
Brittany Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath home available - Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath home available. Located in a great part of Tempe! Has all your appliances including a full size washer/dryer. Split floor plan. Carpet ONLY in the master bedroom. Good size patio, back patio and front courtyard. Located right next to the community pool! Fast and easy access to freeways, restaurants, and shopping. This home will not last long!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1425
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4171547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

