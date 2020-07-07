6731 S. Farmer Ave.

Amenities
Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath home available - Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath home available. Located in a great part of Tempe! Has all your appliances including a full size washer/dryer. Split floor plan. Carpet ONLY in the master bedroom. Good size patio, back patio and front courtyard. Located right next to the community pool! Fast and easy access to freeways, restaurants, and shopping. This home will not last long!
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1425
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
