Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

6467 S BUTTE Avenue

6467 South Butte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6467 South Butte Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
REMODELED! Located is walking proximity of the best shopping. Open family room with vaulted ceilings flows into the kitchen with sunny breakfast room. Master bedroom is located on the main floor. Loft/Bonus room is spacious. Backyard with covered patio and mature landscaping. Enjoy the community pool and spa. HOA maintains the front yard. Kyrene School District is a plus. Quick access to local freeways, major employers and a host of local amenities. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. No previous evictions will be considered. Owner has credit score requirement of 620 or higher.No showings until 5pm April 17th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6467 S BUTTE Avenue have any available units?
6467 S BUTTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6467 S BUTTE Avenue have?
Some of 6467 S BUTTE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6467 S BUTTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6467 S BUTTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6467 S BUTTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6467 S BUTTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6467 S BUTTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6467 S BUTTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6467 S BUTTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6467 S BUTTE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6467 S BUTTE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6467 S BUTTE Avenue has a pool.
Does 6467 S BUTTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6467 S BUTTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6467 S BUTTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6467 S BUTTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

