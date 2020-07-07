6467 S BUTTE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

REMODELED! Located is walking proximity of the best shopping. Open family room with vaulted ceilings flows into the kitchen with sunny breakfast room. Master bedroom is located on the main floor. Loft/Bonus room is spacious. Backyard with covered patio and mature landscaping. Enjoy the community pool and spa. HOA maintains the front yard. Kyrene School District is a plus. Quick access to local freeways, major employers and a host of local amenities. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. No previous evictions will be considered. Owner has credit score requirement of 620 or higher.No showings until 5pm April 17th