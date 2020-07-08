All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

6212 South Taylor Drive

6212 South Taylor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6212 South Taylor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous home with a stunning kitchen with wood cabinets and large island, spacious floorplan with a huge family room. Large master bedroom and bathroom! Ceiling fans through-out. NEW Washer and dryer included. Block fence around a cozy back yard. Pella dual pane windows in incorporated mini-blinds. Close to great food, schooling, and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 South Taylor Drive have any available units?
6212 South Taylor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 6212 South Taylor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6212 South Taylor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 South Taylor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 South Taylor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6212 South Taylor Drive offer parking?
No, 6212 South Taylor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6212 South Taylor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 South Taylor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 South Taylor Drive have a pool?
No, 6212 South Taylor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6212 South Taylor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6212 South Taylor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 South Taylor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 South Taylor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 South Taylor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 South Taylor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

