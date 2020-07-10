617 W 13th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2a1593027 ---- *Occupied, available to be viewed beginning August 9th .Two level Townhouse w/ tile floor entry. Home in Los Prados Condos .Dining room w/ tile floor. .Living room w/ ceiling fan and tile floor; patio w/ storage off living room. .Kitchen w/ wood floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. .Laundry closet upstairs w/ stacked W/D included. .All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. .Upstairs bedroom w/ balcony. 1 bedroom downstairs. .Upstairs balcony off of stairs. .One uncovered slab parking and One assigned covered parking .Rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence. No front yard. .Community pool, spa, tennis, basketball and valley ball amenities available. 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15 *Security Deposit .$995.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please review the listing and term information before viewing the home. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application, otherwise application will not considered for processing. Thank you