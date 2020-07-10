All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

617 W 13th St

617 West 13th Street
Location

617 West 13th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Los Prados

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2a1593027 ---- *Occupied, available to be viewed beginning August 9th .Two level Townhouse w/ tile floor entry. Home in Los Prados Condos .Dining room w/ tile floor. .Living room w/ ceiling fan and tile floor; patio w/ storage off living room. .Kitchen w/ wood floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. .Laundry closet upstairs w/ stacked W/D included. .All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. .Upstairs bedroom w/ balcony. 1 bedroom downstairs. .Upstairs balcony off of stairs. .One uncovered slab parking and One assigned covered parking .Rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence. No front yard. .Community pool, spa, tennis, basketball and valley ball amenities available. 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15 *Security Deposit .$995.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please review the listing and term information before viewing the home. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application, otherwise application will not considered for processing. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 W 13th St have any available units?
617 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 W 13th St have?
Some of 617 W 13th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 W 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
617 W 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 W 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 W 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 617 W 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 617 W 13th St offers parking.
Does 617 W 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 W 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W 13th St have a pool?
Yes, 617 W 13th St has a pool.
Does 617 W 13th St have accessible units?
No, 617 W 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 W 13th St has units with dishwashers.

