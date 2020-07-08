All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

617 E HANCOCK Avenue

617 East Hancock Avenue
Location

617 East Hancock Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Cavalier Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wide open floor plan. This place is awesome! 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage large diving pool, with 2 storage areas attached to the house. First let me say the 3rd bedroom is set up to be office and laundry room. Granite counters, raised panel maple cabinets, double windows (and yes I mean double not dual) tile and wood floors, huge garage with 200 amp service and epoxy floors, 2 tone paint, with a huge master bedroom and bathroom with two sets of shower controls. (I know it seems odd but when the previous owner remodeled they moved the washer dryer to the closet it backed to. Front load washer and dryer and refrigerator included. Pool service is included landscape is not.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

