617 E HANCOCK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wide open floor plan. This place is awesome! 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage large diving pool, with 2 storage areas attached to the house. First let me say the 3rd bedroom is set up to be office and laundry room. Granite counters, raised panel maple cabinets, double windows (and yes I mean double not dual) tile and wood floors, huge garage with 200 amp service and epoxy floors, 2 tone paint, with a huge master bedroom and bathroom with two sets of shower controls. (I know it seems odd but when the previous owner remodeled they moved the washer dryer to the closet it backed to. Front load washer and dryer and refrigerator included. Pool service is included landscape is not.