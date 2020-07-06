607 E SESAME Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Charming 3 bedroom home just hit the market for rent in Tempe! Nestled in the desirable neighborhood of University Royal, just steps away from the beautiful Kiwanis Park. This home was recently remodeled and is ready for it's next wonderful tenant. You'll love the wood replicated tile throughout, recently installed in 2018- absolutely no carpet within the home! The kitchen boasts white crowned molding cabinets, which were recently professionally painted. All kitchen cabinets and drawers have been adorned with matte black Zinc hardware. All appliances will convey including a newer washer/dryer. The interior and exterior of the home have been professionally painted and new 4 inch baseboards complete the living room, dining room and family room. Enjoy your expansive backyard desert oasis which boats a covered patio, lagoon style pool and fire pit- perfect for entertaining! This home boasts one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! All new landscaping (over $7k spent on landscaping) including new rock, lush grass turf and lovely plants installed in both the front yard and backyard for your enjoyment. Steps away from Tempe's renowned Kiwanis Park, offering basketball courts, baseball diamond, batting range, BBQ grills, children's playground, volleyball & tennis courts, swimming and urban fishing! Tenant shall pay $100/monthly for pool service fee in addition to rent. Pool fence available upon request. This beautiful home won't last long! Schedule your private showing today!