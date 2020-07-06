All apartments in Tempe
607 E SESAME Street

607 East Sesame Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 East Sesame Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming 3 bedroom home just hit the market for rent in Tempe! Nestled in the desirable neighborhood of University Royal, just steps away from the beautiful Kiwanis Park. This home was recently remodeled and is ready for it's next wonderful tenant. You'll love the wood replicated tile throughout, recently installed in 2018- absolutely no carpet within the home! The kitchen boasts white crowned molding cabinets, which were recently professionally painted. All kitchen cabinets and drawers have been adorned with matte black Zinc hardware. All appliances will convey including a newer washer/dryer. The interior and exterior of the home have been professionally painted and new 4 inch baseboards complete the living room, dining room and family room. Enjoy your expansive backyard desert oasis which boats a covered patio, lagoon style pool and fire pit- perfect for entertaining! This home boasts one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! All new landscaping (over $7k spent on landscaping) including new rock, lush grass turf and lovely plants installed in both the front yard and backyard for your enjoyment. Steps away from Tempe's renowned Kiwanis Park, offering basketball courts, baseball diamond, batting range, BBQ grills, children's playground, volleyball & tennis courts, swimming and urban fishing! Tenant shall pay $100/monthly for pool service fee in addition to rent. Pool fence available upon request. This beautiful home won't last long! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 E SESAME Street have any available units?
607 E SESAME Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 E SESAME Street have?
Some of 607 E SESAME Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 E SESAME Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 E SESAME Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E SESAME Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 E SESAME Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 607 E SESAME Street offer parking?
No, 607 E SESAME Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 E SESAME Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 E SESAME Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E SESAME Street have a pool?
Yes, 607 E SESAME Street has a pool.
Does 607 E SESAME Street have accessible units?
No, 607 E SESAME Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E SESAME Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 E SESAME Street has units with dishwashers.

