604 E Dunbar Drive

Amenities
POOL AND YARD MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! Carpet is being replaced as well as the range and possibly the fridge. This well maintained 4 bedroom home is in a great location! A very spacious open floor plan with neutral carpet and Tile. Kitchen open to the family room with a fireplace. All appliances included even the frig, washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Newer dual pane windows and newer A/C for energy efficiency. Pebble tech pool for your summer enjoyment. Storage shed on the side yard. Handy to many amenities.