604 E Dunbar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

POOL AND YARD MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! Carpet is being replaced as well as the range and possibly the fridge. This well maintained 4 bedroom home is in a great location! A very spacious open floor plan with neutral carpet and Tile. Kitchen open to the family room with a fireplace. All appliances included even the frig, washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Newer dual pane windows and newer A/C for energy efficiency. Pebble tech pool for your summer enjoyment. Storage shed on the side yard. Handy to many amenities.