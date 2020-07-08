All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 604 E Dunbar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
604 E Dunbar Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:06 PM

604 E Dunbar Drive

604 East Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

604 East Dunbar Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL AND YARD MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! Carpet is being replaced as well as the range and possibly the fridge. This well maintained 4 bedroom home is in a great location! A very spacious open floor plan with neutral carpet and Tile. Kitchen open to the family room with a fireplace. All appliances included even the frig, washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Newer dual pane windows and newer A/C for energy efficiency. Pebble tech pool for your summer enjoyment. Storage shed on the side yard. Handy to many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 E Dunbar Drive have any available units?
604 E Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 E Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 604 E Dunbar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 E Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 E Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 E Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 E Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 604 E Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 E Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 604 E Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 E Dunbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 E Dunbar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 604 E Dunbar Drive has a pool.
Does 604 E Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 E Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 E Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 E Dunbar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College