Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fabulous 3 bedroom home backs to Kiwanis Park - Next to tennis courts, wave pool, etc - Extra den could be 4th BR. Refrigerator, washer & dryer available for tenant convenience but are not warrantied by owner. CARPET REPLACEMENT/CLEANING/REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED PRIOR TO MOVE IN.