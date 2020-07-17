All apartments in Tempe
/
Tempe, AZ
/
599 W. 5th St.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:30 AM

599 W. 5th St.

599 W 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

599 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Unique Home built in 1926 only a couple of blocks from downtown Tempe, ASU & Mill Ave. 2 covered parking spots in rear of property. This property is a rare find in Tempe. Pool Maintenance and Landscaping included. Adobe brick, basement, fireplace & wood flooring. Terra Cotta tile On Orbit (flag stop) route (Free local bus). 8 min drive to Sky Harbor Int Airport. 1 block from Jaycee Park Rec/Community Center (Baseball, Basketball, Dog Park. Rental Insurance required. $30/adult application fee. Owner/Agent (Joseph Lewis) is a licensed AZ Real Estate Agent. call Rachelle at 480.403.1616. Apply at www.AZrentals.info. Historically eligible property https://www.tempe.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/378/20780
House built in 1926. Duplex built in 1995.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

