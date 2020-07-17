599 W. 5th St.

Amenities

Unique Home built in 1926 only a couple of blocks from downtown Tempe, ASU & Mill Ave. 2 covered parking spots in rear of property. This property is a rare find in Tempe. Pool Maintenance and Landscaping included. Adobe brick, basement, fireplace & wood flooring. Terra Cotta tile On Orbit (flag stop) route (Free local bus). 8 min drive to Sky Harbor Int Airport. 1 block from Jaycee Park Rec/Community Center (Baseball, Basketball, Dog Park. Rental Insurance required. $30/adult application fee. Owner/Agent (Joseph Lewis) is a licensed AZ Real Estate Agent. call Rachelle at 480.403.1616. Apply at www.AZrentals.info. Historically eligible property https://www.tempe.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/378/20780

House built in 1926. Duplex built in 1995.