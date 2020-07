Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Modern 3 BR 2 BA home on quiet street - Super clean, updated home with granite counters, refrigerator/washer/dryer and a large block fenced rear yard - Gas Range - Pantry - Covered patio - Double garage - Master suite with double sinks and oversize garden tub, walk in closet - Vaulted ceilings throughout - Ceiling fans too - Hurry to see this home - Small dog under 40 lbs - No undergrads or cats please